May 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 150 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 150 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 7.4463 pct cutoff yield on 7.80 pct 2020 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.8161 pct cutoff yield on 8.24 pct 2027 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 103.02 rupees, buys 41.15 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.9071 pct cutoff yield on 8.97 pct 2030 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 101.18 rupees, buys 31.79 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 109.08 rupees, buys 34.19 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.8776 pct cutoff yield on 8.24 pct 2033 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.6082 pct cutoff yield on 7.68 pct 2023 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2033 bond at 103.40 rupees, buys 16.30 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 100.40 rupees, buys 20.87 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.6654 pct cutoff yield on 7.72 pct 2025 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 100.35 rupees, buys 5.70 bln rupees under OMO

Source text - (bit.ly/1WSFoJH) (Bengaluru newsroom)