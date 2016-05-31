May 31 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 150 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 150 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 7.2459 pct cutoff yield on 7.28 pct 2019 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.8875 pct cutoff yield on 8.28 pct 2032 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2032 bond at 103.48 rupees, buys 36.51 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2019 bond at 100.09 rupees, buys 3.00 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.6398 pct cutoff yield on 7.16 pct 2023 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.8773 pct cutoff yield on 8.33 pct 2036 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2036 bond at 104.52 rupees, buys 32.14 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 97.44 rupees, buys 46.99 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.9062% pct cutoff yield on 8.30 pct 2040 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.7961 pct cutoff yield on 8.26 pct 2027 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2040 bond at 104.20 rupees, buys 12.66 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 103.40 rupees, buys 18.70 bln rupees under OMO

