June 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 100 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 7.3621 pct cutoff yield on 8.27 pct 2020 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 103.07 rupees, buys 12.64 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.7557 pct cutoff yield on 8.40 pct 2024 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 100.53 rupees, buys 9.80 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2024 bond at 103.81 rupees, buys 36.85 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2032 bond at 103.70 rupees, buys 4.00 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.8216 pct cutoff yield on 8.24 pct 2027 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 102.97 rupees, buys 36.71 bln rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.8141 pct cutoff yield on 7.88 pct 2030 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.9083 pct cutoff yield on 8.32 pct 2032 bond purchase under open market operation

Source text: bit.ly/28IEU1n (Bengaluru newsroom)