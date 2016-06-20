June 20 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank buys 100 bln rupees of bonds under open
market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified
* India cenbank sets 7.3621 pct cutoff yield on 8.27 pct
2020 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 103.07
rupees, buys 12.64 bln rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.7557 pct cutoff yield on 8.40 pct
2024 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 100.53
rupees, buys 9.80 bln rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2024 bond at 103.81
rupees, buys 36.85 bln rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2032 bond at 103.70
rupees, buys 4.00 bln rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.8216 pct cutoff yield on 8.24 pct
2027 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 102.97
rupees, buys 36.71 bln rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.8141 pct cutoff yield on 7.88 pct
2030 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets 7.9083 pct cutoff yield on 8.32 pct
2032 bond purchase under open market operation
