Oct 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India dated securities * RBI: Purchase of government securities under open market operations for an aggregate amount of 100 billion rupees on October 25, 2016 * RBI: RBI to buy 7.28% GS 2019, 7.16% GS 2023, 8.15% GS 2026 bonds under OMO * RBI: RBI to buy 9.20% GS 2030, 7.40% GS 2035 bonds under OMO

Source text: bit.ly/2e4cZyl (Bengaluru Newsroom)