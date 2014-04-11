US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, April 11 The Reserve of India bought 100 million rupees ($1.66 million) of bonds and also sold the same amount in outright operations in open market during April 2-4, it said on Friday. ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur