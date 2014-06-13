BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
June 13 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI net sold 22.55 billion rupees ($377.2 million) of bonds under open market operation in week to June 6. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
