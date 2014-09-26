UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
Sept 26 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI sold 4 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation as in week to Sept. 19 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)