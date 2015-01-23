BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI sold 14.30 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation as on Jan 14 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
NEW DELHI, May 5 India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.