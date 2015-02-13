BRIEF-India's Cybertech Systems & Software March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI sold 3 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation as on Feb 3 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: