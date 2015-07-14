July 14 * India cenbank sets 7.9420 pct cutoff
yield on 7.83 pct 2018 bond sale under open market operation
* India cenbank sells 82.70 bln rupees of bonds under open
market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified
* India cenbank sets 8.2019 pct cutoff yield on 8.08 pct
2022 bond sale under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff on 2018 bond at 99.71 rupees,
sells 75.30 bln rupees under omo
* India cenbank sells nil of 2026 bond under omo
* India cenbank sets cutoff on 2022 bond at 99.35 rupees,
sells 7.40 bln rupees under omo
* India cenbank sells nil of 2035 bond under omo
For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru)
)