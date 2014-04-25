MUMBAI, April 25 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended April 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 19.45 billion rupees under loans and advances from RBI in the week ended April 18, compared with 16.38 billion rupees the previous week, the release showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)