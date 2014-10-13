Oct 13 The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.96 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 146.40 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 146.40 billion rupees (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)