GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
Sept 17 (Reuters) -
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction
* India cbank: allots 31.50 billion rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 31.50 billion rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair