Sept 17 (Reuters) -

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cbank: allots 31.50 billion rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 31.50 billion rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)