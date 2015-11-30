BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
MUMBAI India will allow offshore insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to lend to local companies for the long term, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday, easing rules for offshore borrowing.
The RBI said it was taking a "more liberal approach" for long-term foreign currency borrowing as well as for external commercial borrowings denominated in Indian rupees. (bit.ly/1OzJ241)
The RBI had released draft guidelines for the revised external commercial borrowing policy in September. It said on Monday it would review the policy after a year.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.