NEW DELHI Jan 8 India's government re-appointed Urjit Patel, who helped transform the way monetary policy is decided in the country, as a central bank deputy governor for three more years, signalling confidence in its current management strategy.

Patel's three-year tenure was due to end next week. He heads the monetary policy division and is one of the Reserve Bank of India's four deputy governors.

Considered a close ally of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Patel headed the committee that unveiled landmark changes like formally switching to inflation targeting and adopting consumer prices as the new inflation barometer from wholesale prices. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Aditya Kalra; editing by John Stonestreet)