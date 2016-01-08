(Adds context, details)
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI Jan 8 India's government reappointed
Urjit Patel, who helped transform the way the country's monetary
policy is set, as a central bank deputy governor, signalling
confidence in its management strategy.
The new mandate, for a three-year term, had been expected
and marks a vote of confidence in Governor Raghuram Rajan's
efforts to overhaul how the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets
interest rates.
Patel has run the monetary policy department since 2013 as
one of the central bank's four deputy governors.
His reappointment also raise investors' hopes that Rajan
will also be offered an extension of his own when his tenure
ends in September.
Patel's three-year tenure was due to end next week. He will
be reappointed with effect from Jan. 11, the central bank said
in a statement late on Friday.
Considered a close lieutenant to Rajan, Patel headed the
committee that introduced landmark changes including a switch to
inflation targeting and adopting consumer prices as the new
barometer rather than wholesale prices.
The changes are considered among the most significant since
India opened its economy in 1991.
Rajan, an academic and former chief economist at the IMF, is
considered one of the most influential governors in the RBI's
81-year old history, building a significant profile abroad as a
voice for emerging markets.
He was appointed by India's previous, Congress-led,
government, but has established a good working relationship with
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, despite
occasional disagreements over policy and the shape of some
reforms.
Although the changes to monetary policy have been mostly
well received, the RBI has come under criticism from market
participants over its management of money markets, a division
that is also part of Patel's remit.
Most prominently, traders and bankers have complained the
RBI has kept cash conditions in the financial system too tight,
and not injected enough funds via bond purchases.
Traders also believe the RBI's introduction of short-term
cash-for-loans called term repos has been ineffective as banks
uncertain of the liquidity outlook avoid committing by borrowing
for more than one day.
"Now that he has got reappointed, it means the RBI will
continue to be inefficient in the management of liquidity and
there is no one to correct this," said a dealer at a foreign
bank.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by
John Stonestreet)