MUMBAI, Sept 6 Urjit Patel, a low-key Reserve Bank of India insider, took over
as the Governor of the central bank on Sunday, with investors expecting continuity to the
policies of departed chief Raghuram Rajan. A private handover ceremony is due to take place
later on Tuesday.
Following are the main Reuters stories on the topic.
LATEST STORIES
> Low-key Patel takes over as India central bank gov with pressing matters
> Rajan says ranking of India's cenbank governor should be raised
EARLIER STORIES
> Rajan welcomes Patel as successor at Indian central bank
> Under India's incoming c.bank boss expect less chat, unified message
> Naming of new RBI chief shows Modi govt regains composure after Rajan shock
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Rajan reforms can thrive with India's new RBI boss
> New Indian cenbank head's arduous task: getting banks to lower rates
> Solitary by nature, India's new central bank head steps into spotlight
> India taps insider Patel as central bank head, seeking continuity
> INSTANT VIEW-Insider Urjit Patel named next India cbank governor
> Patel marks continuity for India's RBI - rating agencies
> Patel's naming as India cbank chief to comfort markets as continuity seen
> FACTBOX-New India cenbank governor Urjit Patel's views on key topics
OLDER STORIES
> Next India central bank chief faces balancing act on bank clean-up
> Rajan set to bow out, leaving India strategies for inflation, bank cleanup
> New India cbank chief will face stubborn old foe: rural inflation
> Indian central bank chief felt undermined - sources
> India PM weighs competing pol, mkt demands as decision on RBI chief looms
> GRAPHIC: Economy and markets tmsnrt.rs/25xEHdh
> Indian central bank chief to step down in surprise move
> Cenbank chief's message to staff in June bit.ly/1Y0P2KI
> Some investors say "don't panic" over Indian c.bank leadership
(Compiled by Mumbai newsroom)