* For poll data, click on
* RBI to hold repo rate at 8.00 pct at June 3 meeting
* Jan-Mar GDP growth seen at 4.8 pct y/y, data May 30
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, May 28 The Reserve Bank of India is
likely to keep monetary policy steady in June despite sluggish
economic activity as inflation remains elevated, a Reuters poll
showed on Wednesday.
In his fight to lower stubbornly high inflation, RBI chief
Raghuram Rajan has hiked interest rates three times since he
took office in September, surprising markets on two of those
occasions, even as economic growth slowed to decade-low rates.
Although the threat of a below-average monsoon in coming
months is expected to fan price pressures, all but three of the
52 economists polled on May 15-27 predicted the RBI would hold
fire when it meets on June 3.
One economist expected a 25 basis point increase and the
remaining two expected a cut.
The central bank will keep its repo rate unchanged at 8.00
percent until at least January, the poll showed, while the cash
reserve ratio won't be changed until October 2015 at the
earliest - the end of the forecast horizon.
The poll also suggested the central bank's next move will be
a cut to support the economy - but not until early next year.
"We believe that the RBI will continue its close vigil (on
inflation) before accommodating growth considerations," said KK
Mittal, managing director at Venus Capital.
With the landslide general election win for the Narendra
Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party, which is widely considered more
business-friendly, economists said the worst may be over for the
economy. The BJP's victory has fuelled expectations that New
Delhi will not have trouble passing key pro-growth reforms after
years of policy paralysis.
The poll of 48 economists predicted Asia's third-largest
economy grew 4.8 percent in the three months to March compared
with the same period last year, up from 4.7 percent in the
previous quarter.
"We expect real GDP growth to remain modest, due to ongoing
weakness in the manufacturing and mining sectors, as well as
general softness in wholesale and retail trade," wrote Rahul
Bajoria, an economist at Barclays, in a note.
"However, we think India's growth has bottomed and will
recover modestly over the coming four to six quarters."
Private business surveys showed Indian factory growth showed
no signs of acceleration in April amid tepid demand, while
activity in the services sector contracted for a 10th straight
month, albeit at a slower pace.
In anticipation of a BJP election win, investors' confidence
in Indian assets revived, leading to a rally in shares and the
rupee.
But despite the market euphoria, economists cautioned
inflation, high borrowing rates, weak industrial output and
subdued demand are among the main economic risks facing the new
government.
"Budget, growth, current account deficit and fiscal
management would be the major issues. Priority for Modi would be
to improve growth environment and provide a platform by easing
out various bottlenecks," said Mittal.
(Polling by Ishaan Gera and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Kim
Coghill)