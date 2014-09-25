MUMBAI, Sept 25 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to buy back 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) of bonds later on Thursday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 8 banks and primary dealers. The government had last week repurchased the first tranche of bonds worth 127.61 billion rupees. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.32 pct 2014 100/7.0949 99.99/7.2265 100/7.0949 99.93/8.1474 7.56 pct 2014 100/7.3396 99.99/7.4408 100/7.3396 99.92/8.1492 6.49 pct 2015 98.82/8.2356 98.78/8.2971 98.88/8.1526 98.61/8.5534 7.17 pct 2015 99.23/8.2798 99.21/8.3001 99.28/8.1990 99.08/8.5007 7.38 pct 2015 (conv) 99.18/8.2991 99.17/8.3098 99.27/8.2024 99.00/8.5042 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.9950 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Anand Basu)