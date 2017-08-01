FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI reallocates deputy governor portfolios after Mundra retirement
#Money News
August 1, 2017 / 5:48 AM

RBI reallocates deputy governor portfolios after Mundra retirement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of tts headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India re-allocated the portfolios handled by deputy governor S.S. Mundra after his retirement on Monday, assigning banking supervision to N.S. Vishwanathan, who already oversees regulation for lenders.

Vishwanathan will also be in charge of the department of non-banking, covering areas outside of core lending. The rejigged portfolios could be temporary until the Indian government names a new deputy governor to replace Mundra.

Mundra's more minor portfolios were split among the remaining deputy governors.

For the detailed list of deputy governor portfolios, see:

bit.ly/2vhSUye

Reporting by Swati Bhat

