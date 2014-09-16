MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's central bank is limiting
the country's reliance on foreign debt and will continue to do
so, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Tuesday.
"We are limiting our reliance on foreign debt. It's
important we keep it this way," he said during a speech to
university students.
Rajan's comments came at a time when foreign institutional
investors have nearly exhausted their $25 billion allocation in
government debt, leading to expectations that India would raise
limits soon.
Rajan also said the RBI had reduced the current account
deficit "substantially".
The current account deficit for April-June stood at $7.8
billion, sharply higher than $1.3 billion in January-March but
narrowing from $21.8 billion a year ago.
(Reporting By Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)