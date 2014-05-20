NEW DELHI May 20 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said fiscal discipline would be key for India to
achieve sustainable growth in the coming years as rising cost of
funding would make it difficult for the central government to
rely on bank deposits for financing.
"(Bank) deposits will not continue to be cheap, while the
government cannot continue to pre-empt financing at the scale it
has in the past if we are to have a modern entrepreneurial
economy," Rajan said at an event organised by India's anti-trust
regulator.
"This is yet another reason why fiscal discipline will be
central to sustainable growth going forward," he said.
