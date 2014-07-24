COLOMBO, July 24 India will open up its debt
markets to short-term foreign investors in a measured way but
wants to first build liquidity through long term foreign
investments to withstand potential sharp volatilities, Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.
"We will do it carefully, we will do it in a measured way.
In general, the movement is towards more liberalisation rather
than away from liberalisation. But we have to do it our own
pace," Rajan said at an event, referring to the opening up
Indian debt markets to more short-term foreign investors.
India allowed foreign fund managers to hold more government
bonds, but also stipulated that they will not be able to hold
debt of less than three years, while keeping its overall debt
ceiling for all foreign institutional investors intact.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal, writing by
Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)