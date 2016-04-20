PUNE, India, April 20 Indian central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said he would not be "euphoric" if the country were to become the fastest growing large economy, while noting that it needs to ensure growth is fast enough to boost citizens' livelihoods.

"As a central banker who has to be pragmatic, I cannot get euphoric if India is the fastest growing large economy," Rajan said in a speech to banking and finance students at an institute in the western city of Pune.

"We have to repeat this performance for the next 20 years before we can give every Indian a decent livelihood."

Rajan added the implementation of several reforms would be key to ensuring India posts high growth. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)