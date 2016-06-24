MUMBAI, June 24 India's central bank governor on
Friday reiterated his previous calls for central banks globally
not to depreciate their currencies for competitive advantage and
said it would be an issue he wanted to address with other
central bankers.
The comments came as part of an interview with CNBC TV 18 on
the global fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Separately, Rajan issued a statement saying India's good
economic fundamentals would allow it to overcome any "sharp
corrections" in global markets.
"The Indian economy has good fundamentals, low short term
external debt, and sizeable foreign reserves," Rajan said in the
statement released on the RBI's website.
"These should stand the country in good stead in the days to
come."
Rajan added the RBI is "maintaining a close vigil" on
markets and will "take all necessary steps," including infusing
dollars or rupees to ensure orderly conditions in markets.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta;
Editing by Rafael Nam)