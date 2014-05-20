(Adds details on fiscal deficit, background)
By Manoj Kumar and Himank Sharma
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 20 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday reiterated his call for
fiscal discipline, saying it is essential for India to achieve
sustainable economic growth.
Although the comments were part of a broader speech on
public sector banks, they come as India's newly elected
government led by Narendra Modi is set to face its first
credibility test with markets when it delivers a budget by July.
That budget will need to convince investors that India can
realistically contain its fiscal deficit to avert a ratings
downgrade from credit agencies and maintain the confidence of
foreign investors.
Rajan repeated his call while noting that India would not
always be able to rely on banks to buy a large portion of its
government debt as it usually does. Banks, in turn, raise the
funds needed to buy the bonds by attracting deposits from retail
investors.
"(Bank) deposits will not continue to be cheap, while the
government cannot continue to pre-empt financing at the scale it
has in the past if we are to have a modern entrepreneurial
economy," Rajan said at an event in the country's capital
organised by India's anti-trust regulator.
"This is yet another reason why fiscal discipline will be
central to sustainable growth going forward," he said.
As part of his speech, Rajan called for a discussion about
reforms in public sector banks, in line with a report from an
external panel convened by the RBI calling on the government to
cut its stakes in state banks to below 50 percent.
Rajan suggested the need for India to offer more specialised
banking licences that would result in smaller banks offering
niche services. The RBI on April granted two new commercial
banking licences, its first new ones in 10 years.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael
Nam and Alison Williams)