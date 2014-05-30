TOKYO May 30 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday he expected to join hands with the country's new government to bring down dangerously high inflation.

Rajan, speaking at a seminar in Tokyo, said the new government's plan to curb food inflation seems sensible and that he expects the public's inflation expectations to fall in the future.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister this week after a sweeping election victory with a mandate to deliver better governance and economic stability. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)