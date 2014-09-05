MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's consumer price inflation
may be below its peak but is still high due to supply-side
constraints, while food prices remain another concern, Citigroup
quoted Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan as saying
during an investor conference.
"Inflation still remains high on supply-side rigidities.
Food inflation is a source of discomfort and given the sub-par
monsoon this year, there is a need to keep an eye on food
inflation," Citigroup reported Rajan as saying at a meeting with
U.S. investors on Thursday.
Citigroup provided a summary of Rajan's presentation in a
report.
Rajan also reiterated his aim to bring down consumer price
inflation to 6 percent by January 2016, Citigroup said.
India's CPI accelerated to a two-month high of 7.96 percent
in July, driven by surging prices of vegetables, fruit and milk.
Rajan also said foreign investment limits in government
bonds would continue to be steadily increased, although
Citigroup said he was "comfortable with current levels."
Turning to economic growth, Rajan said he expected gross
domestic product to expand towards 7 percent over the next three
years due to political stability and improvement in the business
and investment climates.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam
and Anupama Dwivedi)