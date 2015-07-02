CHENNAI, India, July 2 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the government would soon appoint heads of state-run banks given the importance of acting quickly.

India, which is trying to reform the country's banking sector, is seeking new chief executives for five state-run banks that are currently without a permanent leader.

Rajan also said India's economy is in the process of a steady recovery, but added that the government needs to work on reforms to accelerate growth further.

He was addressing reporters after the central bank's board meeting in the southern Indian city of Chennai. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)