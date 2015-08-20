(Updates with RBI Governor quotes on Chinese yuan)
MUMBAI Aug 20 India's central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan said China's devaluation of the yuan was not a
concern, but warned of the dangers of "tit-for-tat" actions by
other countries if the move was part of a long-term competitive
devaluation.
The comments come after China's central bank this month
devalued the yuan, sparking concerns that policy
makers were aiming to help struggling exporters - a scenario
they feared would ignite a "currency war."
The rupee has fallen more than 2 percent against
the dollar since the yuan devaluation, slumping at one point to
its weakest since September 2013, when India was in the midst of
its worst currency turmoil in more than two decades.
The outlook on emerging Asian currencies in the past two
weeks also deteriorated to its worst in years, as bearish bets
on the Chinese yuan hit their largest in more than five years
after the surprise devaluation, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
Although Rajan added he did not believe the actions from the
People's Bank of China were an indication of a long-term
devaluation, he warned of the dangers.
"I think if the Chinese depreciation holds to about this
level, it's not something that one should be overly concerned
about," Rajan said at a banking event in Mumbai.
"If it's part of a process of getting competitive advantage
through ... longer term depreciation it has to be worrisome
across the world, partly because you could have tit-for-tat
actions," he added.
Rajan, a former chief economist for the International
Monetary Fund, has repeatedly warned about the dangers of
competitive devaluations for emerging markets such as India.
Without naming examples, he expressed concerns that there
were already such devaluations taking place over the past few
years.
"Across the globe because of weak demand we have seen
significant efforts to depreciate one's currency," he said on
Thursday.
"That's a worrisome trend across the globe because there is
only so much global demand and if we all are trying to capture
it by depreciating our currency then it becomes a free for all."
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma;
Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)