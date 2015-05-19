NEW YORK May 19 The "specter of deflation" is spurring the world's major central banks into a dangerous struggle for stronger domestic growth that imperils financial markets and ignores the needs of developing nations, the head of India's central bank said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, making a familiar argument for better global coordination on monetary policy, said central bankers in developed economies should bear in mind their international responsibilities.

"The current non-system in international monetary policy is, in my view, a source of substantial risk, both to sustainable growth as well as to the financial sector," Rajan told an audience of economists and investors in New York.

"I fear that in a world with weak aggregate demand, we may be engaged in a risky competition for a greater share of it," he added. "We are thereby also creating financial sector risks for when unconventional policies end." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Suvashree Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)