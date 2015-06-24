China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
STOCKHOLM, June 24 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that the Indian economy will see through any impact of the Greece crisis.
One factor helping India was its stronger foreign exchange reserves, Rajan added in a conference at the Stockholm School of Economics. (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton and Johan Sennero)
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions