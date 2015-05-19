NEW YORK May 19 The depreciation of the Indian rupee is due in part to the U.S. dollar's strength and it has fallen less, and in a less volatile fashion, than other currencies, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

The rupee has indeed fallen against the strengthening dollar, he told a New York audience, adding: "It has actually strengthened against other countries."

"The Indian press is all about rupee depreciation ... But if you look at the rupee's volatility relative to other currencies, you'd have to argue that the rupee has been one of the most stable currencies (against) the dollar," Rajan said.

"It's been much stronger than other currencies."

