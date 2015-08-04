MUMBAI Aug 4 The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, pausing as widely expected after a spike in food prices sent consumer inflation to an eight-month high.

All but four of 51 analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the RBI would keep the repo rate on hold.

The central bank has reduced the policy rate by a total 75 basis points since January, when it embarked on an easing cycle. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam)