MUMBAI, June 2 Room for more rate cuts in India
may open up if monsoon rains are better than expected or if the
government takes steps to prevent food prices from rising and if
global oil prices remain low, said the central bank Governor
Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday.
"Going forward, room may absolutely open up if monsoon is
better than expected or government action can mitigate any
potential rise in food prices and if energy prices stay
contained. Clearly, it is possible more room may open up and we
will take full advantage of it as we see more room opening up,"
Rajan said on space to cut rates more.
The Reserve Bank of India chief was speaking to researchers
at an analyst call after the central bank lowered the repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, but struck a cautious note
on inflation on worries over sub-normal monsoon projection.
India's government on Tuesday cut this year's monsoon
forecast to 88 percent of the long-term average, prompted by an
El Nino weather pattern and raising fears of the first drought
in six years.
"It is important to note that interest rates aren't the only
instrument at work here. There are number of other things
including government policy, including bank policy, all of which
help to create growth," Rajan added.
