MUMBAI, March 2 Two key officials in the Indian
finance ministry said the case for easing of interest rates by
the central bank had strengthened with inflation slowing and the
focus staying on fiscal consolidation, the Economic Times
reported on Monday.
Junior finance minister Jayant Sinha and chief economic
adviser at the finance ministry, Arvind Subramanian, both see
the situation as being ripe for an interest rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of India, the newspaper reported.
"RBI is a very professional, data-driven organisation and
the data right now is very compelling in terms of interest rates
being reduced further," the business daily quoted Sinha as
saying.
The comments came after the budget presented by Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday loosened the reins on public
spending to drive growth, but promised lower-than-expected
borrowing despite raising the fiscal deficit target.
The RBI had left interest rates on hold at its policy review
on Feb. 3, after unexpectedly cutting the repo rate by 25 basis
points to 7.75 percent in mid-January.
India's consumer prices inflation accelerated
to 5.11 percent in January, after shifting to a new base year
for calculating prices, but stayed well below the central bank's
target, bolstering prospects for further interest rate cuts.
Subramanian also agreed with Sinha that there was a case for
easing, the Economic Times said.
"I think the budget and the fact that inflation continues to
come down should reinforce that to some extent and therefore it
does open the space for easing of monetary conditions,"
Subramanian told the newspaper.
