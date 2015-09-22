Sept 22
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
21/09 16.47
19/09 16.47
18/09 16.47
17/09 16.47
16/09 16.47
15/09 16.47
14/09 16.47
11/09 16.47
10/09 16.47
09/09 16.47
08/09 16.47
07/09 13.02
05/09 13.02
04/09 13.02
03/09 16.47
02/09 16.47
01/09 16.47
31/08 16.47
29/08 16.47
28/08 16.47
27/08 11.96
26/08 16.47
25/08 16.47
24/08 16.47
22/08 16.47
21/08 16.47
20/08 16.47
19/08 14.43
18/08 16.42
17/08 16.42
14/08 15.44
13/08 19.51
12/08 19.51
11/08 19.51
10/08 19.51
08/08 19.51
07/08 19.51
06/08 19.51
05/08 19.51
04/08 19.51
03/08 19.51
01/08 19.51
31/07 20.32
30/07 20.32
29/07 20.32
28/07 20.32
27/07 18.00
25/07 27.03
24/07 27.03
23/07 28.32
22/07 28.32
21/07 26.33
20/07 26.33
17/07 28.32
16/07 28.32
15/07 27.61
14/07 27.61
13/07 24.56
11/07 24.56
10/07 24.56
09/07 26.11
08/07 27.51
07/07 27.81
06/07 28.31
04/07 31.76
03/07 31.76
02/07 55.42
01/07 55.42
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
