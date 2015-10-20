Oct 20
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
19/10 16.28
17/10 18.04
16/10 18.04
15/10 19.39
14/10 16.47
13/10 16.47
12/10 16.47
09/10 16.47
08/10 17.57
07/10 17.57
06/10 17.57
05/10 16.47
03/10 16.47
01/10 16.47
30/09 16.47
29/09 16.47
28/09 16.47
25/09 16.47
24/09 16.47
23/09 16.47
22/09 16.47
21/09 16.47
19/09 16.47
18/09 16.47
17/09 16.47
16/09 16.47
15/09 16.47
14/09 16.47
11/09 16.47
10/09 16.47
09/09 16.47
08/09 16.47
07/09 13.02
05/09 13.02
04/09 13.02
03/09 16.47
02/09 16.47
01/09 16.47
31/08 16.47
29/08 16.47
28/08 16.47
27/08 11.96
26/08 16.47
25/08 16.47
24/08 16.47
22/08 16.47
21/08 16.47
20/08 16.47
19/08 14.43
18/08 16.42
17/08 16.42
14/08 15.44
13/08 19.51
12/08 19.51
11/08 19.51
10/08 19.51
08/08 19.51
07/08 19.51
06/08 19.51
05/08 19.51
04/08 19.51
03/08 19.51
01/08 19.51
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 6.75 percent.
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
* Source text: (bit.ly/1PvO6ZV)
