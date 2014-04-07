MUMBAI, April 7
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
05/04@@@ 446.12
04/04@@@ 387.74
03/04@@ 478.91
02/04@@ 528.89
01/04@@ 503.99
29/03@@ 503.99
28/03@@ 443.39
27/03^^^ 468.73
26/03^ 451.05
25/03^ 473.69
24/03^^ 531.36
21/03^ 431.81
20/03***** 524.42
19/03@ 516.12
18/03***** 517.51
14/03***** 300.94
13/03***** 431.39
12/03***** 429.97
11/03****** 356.64
10/03***** 421.81
08/03***** 428.85
07/03***** 325.79
06/03**** 234.62
05/03**** 298.12
04/03**** 214.87
03/03**** 213.73
01/03**** 266.22
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small
and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
