US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
June 6 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 30/05 351.89 29/05 281.49 28/05 289.53 27/05 322.41 26/05 384.78 24/05 353.53 23/05 344.38 22/05 388.40 21/05 354.18 20/05 298.22 19/05 395.10 16/05 405.30 15/05 412.51 13/05 489.94 12/05 472.90 10/05 386.28 09/05 361.88 08/05 331.34 07/05 274.34 06/05 295.89 05/05 375.98 03/05 348.92 02/05 427.90 30/04 526.15 29/04 522.25 28/04 528.55 26/04 463.55 25/04 485.60 23/04 506.60 22/04 484.10 21/04 423.65 17/04 362.19 16/04 353.70 15/04 500.49 12/04@@@@ 373.22 11/04@@@@ 401.62 10/04@@@ 483.77 09/04@@@ 408.77 07/04@@@ 490.96 05/04@@@ 446.12 04/04@@@ 387.74 03/04@@ 478.91 02/04@@ 528.89 01/04@@ 503.99 29/03@@ 503.99 28/03@@ 443.39 27/03^^^ 468.73 26/03^ 451.05 25/03^ 473.69 24/03^^ 531.36 21/03^ 431.81 20/03***** 524.42 19/03@ 516.12 18/03***** 517.51 14/03***** 300.94 13/03***** 431.39 12/03***** 429.97 11/03****** 356.64 10/03***** 421.81 08/03***** 428.85 07/03***** 325.79 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487