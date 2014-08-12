Aug 12
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
11/08 285.50
09/08 243.87
08/08 234.32
07/08 193.96
06/08 167.46
05/08 95.46
04/08 119.46
02/08 155.12
01/08 224.53
31/07 244.23
30/07 295.76
28/07 304.96
25/07 305.73
24/07 330.26
23/07 332.76
22/07 332.72
21/07 316.52
18/07 255.90
17/07 238.82
16/07 315.22
15/07 311.22
14/07 311.72
12/07 297.32
11/07 285.02
10/07 319.73
09/07 316.50
08/07 312.01
07/07 262.83
05/07 195.41
04/07 141.16
03/07 171.25
02/07 221.63
01/07 328.27
30/06 323.19
28/06 249.64
27/06 268.16
26/06 306.88
25/06 322.20
24/06 276.66
23/06 289.87
21/06 261.76
20/06 233.26
19/06 231.11
18/06 282.83
17/06 329.48
16/06 328.63
14/06 317.83
13/06 225.58
12/06 222.23
11/06 222.14
10/06 239.99
09/06 283.75
07/06 248.57
06/06 155.01
05/06 156.45
04/06 156.62
03/06 161.08
02/06 269.08
30/05 351.89
29/05 281.49
28/05 289.53
27/05 322.41
26/05 384.78
24/05 353.53
23/05 344.38
22/05 388.40
21/05 354.18
20/05 298.22
19/05 395.10
16/05 405.30
15/05 412.51
13/05 489.94
12/05 472.90
10/05 386.28
09/05 361.88
08/05 331.34
07/05 274.34
06/05 295.89
05/05 375.98
03/05 348.92
02/05 427.90
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
