Aug 26 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 25/08 199.05 23/08 177.89 22/08 178.06 21/08 161.52 20/08 246.94 19/08 204.80 16/08 260.40 14/08 180.87 13/08 259.16 12/08 300.27 11/08 285.50 09/08 243.87 08/08 234.32 07/08 193.96 06/08 167.46 05/08 95.46 04/08 119.46 02/08 155.12 01/08 224.53 31/07 244.23 30/07 295.76 28/07 304.96 25/07 305.73 24/07 330.26 23/07 332.76 22/07 332.72 21/07 316.52 18/07 255.90 17/07 238.82 16/07 315.22 15/07 311.22 14/07 311.72 12/07 297.32 11/07 285.02 10/07 319.73 09/07 316.50 08/07 312.01 07/07 262.83 05/07 195.41 04/07 141.16 03/07 171.25 02/07 221.63 01/07 328.27 30/06 323.19 28/06 249.64 27/06 268.16 26/06 306.88 25/06 322.20 24/06 276.66 23/06 289.87 21/06 261.76 20/06 233.26 19/06 231.11 18/06 282.83 17/06 329.48 16/06 328.63 14/06 317.83 13/06 225.58 12/06 222.23 11/06 222.14 10/06 239.99 09/06 283.75 07/06 248.57 06/06 155.01 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)