Oct 20
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
17/10 57.63
16/10 72.50
14/10 130.28
13/10 57.26
11/10 57.01
10/10 57.47
09/10 66.20
08/10 89.68
07/10 96.45
04/10 101.45
01/10 96.10
30/09 119.71
29/09 103.93
27/09 90.19
26/09 136.49
25/09 127.61
24/09 133.21
23/09 103.76
22/09 120.35
20/09 126.97
19/09 143.47
18/09 142.76
17/09 156.40
16/09 204.90
15/09 133.75
13/09 120.37
12/09 85.97
11/09 90.80
10/09 102.62
09/09 109.72
08/09 187.34
05/09 72.56
04/09 89.78
03/09 90.86
02/09 99.39
01/09 121.65
30/08 122.16
28/08 234.76
27/08 183.91
26/08 197.91
25/08 199.05
23/08 177.89
22/08 178.06
21/08 161.52
20/08 246.94
19/08 204.80
16/08 260.40
14/08 180.87
13/08 259.16
12/08 300.27
11/08 285.50
09/08 243.87
08/08 234.32
07/08 193.96
06/08 167.46
05/08 95.46
04/08 119.46
02/08 155.12
01/08 224.53
31/07 244.23
30/07 295.76
28/07 304.96
25/07 305.73
24/07 330.26
23/07 332.76
22/07 332.72
21/07 316.52
18/07 255.90
17/07 238.82
16/07 315.22
15/07 311.22
14/07 311.72
12/07 297.32
11/07 285.02
10/07 319.73
09/07 316.50
08/07 312.01
07/07 262.83
05/07 195.41
04/07 141.16
03/07 171.25
02/07 221.63
01/07 328.27
30/06 323.19
28/06 249.64
27/06 268.16
26/06 306.88
25/06 322.20
24/06 276.66
23/06 289.87
21/06 261.76
20/06 233.26
19/06 231.11
18/06 282.83
17/06 329.48
16/06 328.63
14/06 317.83
13/06 225.58
12/06 222.23
11/06 222.14
10/06 239.99
09/06 283.75
07/06 248.57
06/06 155.01
05/06 156.45
04/06 156.62
03/06 161.08
02/06 269.08
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
