April 20 (in billion rupees)
17/04 61.93
16/04 61.74
15/04 61.74
13/04 62.13
11/04 62.12
10/04 65.13
09/04 65.13
08/04 65.13
07/04 68.47
06/04 68.47
04/04 68.47
01/04 68.97
31/03 68.97
30/03 68.62
28/03 66.98
27/03 66.98
26/03 62.70
25/03 66.02
24/03 64.60
23/03 64.60
21/03 64.64
20/03 64.64
19/03 67.06
18/03 67.06
17/03 68.43
16/03 68.43
14/03 69.12
13/03 69.12
12/03 71.10
11/03 70.30
10/03 67.36
09/03 70.30
07/03 70.30
05/03 70.30
04/03 67.70
03/03 72.22
02/03 72.22
28/02 72.22
27/02 72.65
26/02 72.65
25/02 72.65
24/02 72.65
23/02 71.96
21/02 71.96
20/02 72.26
18/02 72.45
16/02 72.45
14/02 71.85
13/02 71.85
12/02 72.26
11/02 73.05
10/02 73.05
09/02 73.05
07/02 73.55
06/02 73.60
05/02 60.90
04/02 37.26
03/02 32.97
02/02 33.67
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.