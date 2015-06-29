June 29 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 26/06 55.42 25/06 55.42 24/06 55.42 23/06 55.42 22/06 55.72 20/06 56.22 19/06 56.22 18/06 56.22 17/06 56.22 16/06 56.22 15/06 56.22 13/06 56.62 12/06 56.62 11/06 56.62 10/06 56.62 09/06 56.63 08/06 53.18 06/06 53.91 05/06 53.91 04/06 55.56 03/06 55.56 02/06 59.01 01/06 59.01 30/05 59.01 29/05 59.01 28/05 51.66 27/05 56.17 26/05 56.53 25/05 56.53 23/05 57.53 22/05 57.53 21/05 55.49 20/05 55.49 19/05 55.49 18/05 58.38 16/05 58.38 15/05 58.38 14/05 58.88 13/05 58.98 12/05 59.48 11/05 59.48 09/05 59.01 08/05 59.01 07/05 58.98 06/05 58.98 05/05 58.08 02/05 58.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1KoNTFT) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)