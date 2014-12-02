Dec 2 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 01/12 27.38 29/11 27.19 28/11 69.57 27/11 69.42 26/11 76.72 25/11 69.88 24/11 69.58 22/11 59.78 21/11 35.30 20/11 35.30 19/11 42.90 18/11 44.19 17/11 67.33 15/11 41.99 14/11 37.79 13/11 66.86 12/11 65.01 11/11 93.70 10/11 38.45 08/11 87.34 07/11 28.90 05/11 63.19 03/11 58.38 01/11 58.37 31/10 82.77 30/10 78.61 29/10 77.54 28/10 85.81 27/10 115.51 25/10 70.96 22/10 120.70 21/10 138.05 20/10 125.01 18/10 123.94 17/10 57.63 16/10 72.50 14/10 130.28 13/10 57.26 11/10 57.01 10/10 57.47 09/10 66.20 08/10 89.68 07/10 96.45 04/10 101.45 01/10 96.10 30/09 119.71 29/09 103.93 27/09 90.19 26/09 136.49 25/09 127.61 24/09 133.21 23/09 103.76 22/09 120.35 20/09 126.97 19/09 143.47 18/09 142.76 17/09 156.40 16/09 204.90 15/09 133.75 13/09 120.37 12/09 85.97 11/09 90.80 10/09 102.62 09/09 109.72 08/09 187.34 05/09 72.56 04/09 89.78 03/09 90.86 02/09 99.39 01/09 121.65 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)