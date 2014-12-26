US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 24.12 101.96 23/12 107.57 22/12 110.67 20/12 65.40 19/12 67.76 18/12 115.12 17/12 111.17 16/12 96.71 15/12 60.75 13/12 81.57 12/12 31.83 11/12 29.57 10/12 57.50 09/12 28.47 08/12 40.17 06/12 30.06 05/12 23.77 04/12 23.77 03/12 29.11 02/12 25.53 01/12 27.38 29/11 27.19 28/11 69.57 27/11 69.42 26/11 76.72 25/11 69.88 24/11 69.58 22/11 59.78 21/11 35.30 20/11 35.30 19/11 42.90 18/11 44.19 17/11 67.33 15/11 41.99 14/11 37.79 13/11 66.86 12/11 65.01 11/11 93.70 10/11 38.45 08/11 87.34 07/11 28.90 05/11 63.19 03/11 58.38 01/11 58.37 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829