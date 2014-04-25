US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
April 25 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 23/04 506.60 22/04 484.1 21/04 423.65 17/04 362.19 16/04 353.7 15/04 500.49 12/04@@@@ 373.22 11/04@@@@ 401.62 10/04@@@ 483.77 09/04@@@ 408.77 07/04@@@ 490.96 05/04@@@ 446.12 04/04@@@ 387.74 03/04@@ 478.91 02/04@@ 528.89 01/04@@ 503.99 29/03@@ 503.99 28/03@@ 443.39 27/03^^^ 468.73 26/03^ 451.05 25/03^ 473.69 24/03^^ 531.36 21/03^ 431.81 20/03***** 524.42 19/03@ 516.12 18/03***** 517.51 14/03***** 300.94 13/03***** 431.39 12/03***** 429.97 11/03****** 356.64 10/03***** 421.81 08/03***** 428.85 07/03***** 325.79 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.