BRIEF-India's Dena Bank March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 5.75 billion rupees versus net loss of 3.26 billion rupees year ago
Aug 21 The Reerve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 9 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 235 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.31 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.32 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 57.60 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source Text: bit.ly/1hPwdHr (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* March quarter net loss 5.75 billion rupees versus net loss of 3.26 billion rupees year ago
SHANGHAI, May 9 Hong Kong stocks closed on Tuesday at the highest level in 21 months, aided by a sharp rebound in resource shares and continuous money inflows from mainland China.