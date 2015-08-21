Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 54.04 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 54.04 bln rupees

